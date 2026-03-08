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Overseas Property For Sale

Overseas Property for Sale Worldwide

Connecting overseas property buyers with foreign buyers since 2002

Explore overseas property opportunities across some of the world’s most popular destinations. HomesGoFast connects buyers with international real estate listings, helping you discover holiday homes, investment properties and relocation opportunities in multiple countries through one global platform.Established in 2002, HomesGoFast connects international buyers with property opportunities worldwide.

Explore Overseas Property by Continent

Discover prime overseas property destinations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Explore established markets and emerging opportunities worldwide. Overseas property buyers increasingly compare international real estate markets before making enquiries. HomesGoFast allows users to search overseas property for sale across multiple countries, compare locations and contact agents directly through one global platform.

Why Buy Property Abroad?

Buying property abroad can provide lifestyle and financial advantages. Buyers are often motivated by climate, lower living costs, retirement plans, remote working flexibility or the desire to diversify investments internationally.

Lifestyle and Relocation

Overseas property can support permanent relocation or seasonal living. Climate, healthcare, education and overall quality of life are common considerations when selecting a destination.

Holiday Homes

Second homes in coastal or city locations allow regular personal use without ongoing hotel or rental expenses.

Rental Income

Properties in tourist areas or major cities may generate short- or long-term rental income, subject to local regulations.

Emerging Markets

Some buyers consider developing markets where infrastructure growth and rising demand may support future capital appreciation.

Many international buyers search for affordable homes abroad, particularly in destinations where property prices remain lower than in major Western markets. You can explore a selection of cheap houses for sale in Spain, cheap houses for sale in Greece, and cheap houses for sale in France, where buyers can still find attractive property opportunities.

In addition to these destinations, visitors interested in Mediterranean real estate may also wish to browse Italian homes for sale  Italian homes for sale, including countryside houses, village properties and affordable renovation projects.

Plan Your Overseas Property Purchase

Buying property overseas involves different legal systems, ownership rules and purchasing processes depending on the country. HomesGoFast combines global property listings with country guides and practical buying advice to help buyers research markets and make informed decisions before contacting agents or developers.

Before purchasing abroad, buyers should understand local regulations, taxes, financing options and residency requirements, which can vary significantly between destinations. Taking time to compare locations, property types and long-term costs can help reduce risk and ensure the purchase aligns with personal or investment goals.

Investment Diversification

International property offers exposure to different economies and currencies, helping reduce reliance on a single market.

Researching the local market, working with experienced professionals and reviewing independent legal guidance are important steps in the buying process. Our resources are designed to help you explore overseas property opportunities with greater confidence, whether you are purchasing a holiday home, relocation property or international investment.

 

Popular Overseas Property Destinations

Browse overseas property for sale in some of the world’s most popular destinations. Explore villas, apartments, countryside homes and investment real estate across Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Caribbean.

Spain

Discover Mediterranean villas, golf homes and coastal apartments in one of Europe’s most searched property markets.

View Spain Property

Portugal

Explore Lisbon apartments, Algarve villas and investment opportunities in Portugal’s most desirable locations.

View Portugal Property

France

Browse city apartments, countryside homes and Riviera real estate in one of the world’s most established markets.

View France Property

Dubai

Search luxury apartments, branded residences and investment property in a fast-growing global real estate hub.

View Dubai Property

Thailand

Explore tropical villas, resort property and city condos in one of Asia’s most popular lifestyle destinations.

View Thailand Property

Costa Rica

Find eco-lifestyle homes, coastal retreats and investment opportunities in a leading Central American market.

View Costa Rica Property
Browse All Countries

Explore Overseas Property by Country

Browse overseas property for sale across some of the world’s most popular international real estate markets. Explore homes, villas, apartments and investment property across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and Oceania using the country links below.

Europe
Spain Portugal France Italy Cyprus Greece
Americas
USA Mexico Costa Rica Brazil Panama Argentina
Caribbean
Dominican Republic Barbados Bahamas St Lucia Antigua
Asia
Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Vietnam Philippines Japan
Middle East
Dubai Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman
Africa
South Africa Morocco Egypt Mauritius
Oceania
Australia New Zealand Fiji
Comprehensive guide on how to buy overseas property and grow your global real estate portfolio.

Download our Overseas Property Buying Guide (PDF)

For a detailed overview of legal considerations, buying costs and international market comparisons, download our comprehensive Overseas Property Buying Guide.

Latest Overseas Property Listings

Browse the latest overseas property for sale across global destinations — including villas, apartments, investment property and relocation homes listed by international agents.

Featured
For Sale by Owner Hot Offer
  • €510,000
IMG 0465

3 Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, Sea Views & Sauna for Sale in Alsancak, North Cyprus

Alsancak, Kyrenia
  • Villa
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 900
  • 200
Pro
1 week ago
Featured
For Sale For Sale by Owner Investment Property
  • €1,850,000
dji fly 20260525 195606 0085 1779775087261 photo

PURA VIDA Exceptional Private Estate & Self sufficient Life Project in the Heart of Alt Maestrat

Casa rural “Pura Vida”, Pura Vida, CV-154, Les Coves de Vinromà, Spain
  • Country Estate, Farm Property, Finca, Property, Rural Property
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 110 Hectare
  • 1000
EcoloStation
2 weeks ago
Featured
For Sale Hot Offer New
  • €2,650,000
e33b3789 f654 46db b5e6 b4705e69f740

Coastal property by the water in the north of Sweden

Luleå, Sweden
  • Commercial, Condo, Country Estate, Family Home, House, Land / Lot, Plot of land, Property, Rural Property
4 weeks ago
Featured
For Sale Investment Property
  • €200,000
IMG 8495

Modern Sea-View 1-Bedroom Apartment in New Boulevard – Prime Investment & Lifestyle Opportunity

Batumi, Georgia
  • Apartment
  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 52
ODA
2 months ago
Featured
For Sale Investment Property
  • €265,000
WhatsApp Image 2026 06 16 at 22.23.06

Panoramic Sea View 1-Bedroom Apartment with Private Terrace Near the Beach

  • Apartment
  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 80
ODA
2 months ago
Featured
Available For Sale sale New
  • €1,080,000
IMG 0220 copia

Contemporary residence with panoramic views of the Vega and the Sierra Nevada

Hijar, Las Gabias, España
  • Detached House, Property, Villa, Village Property
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 1297
REDCONSTITUCION
2 months ago
Featured
For Sale Investment Property
  • EUR €1,130,000
CP1001 house in Chile006

An exceptional house that borders a river on one side – Ubication Pucon, Huepil-Huife

Domo Huepil, Araucanía, Pucón, Chile
  • House
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 20000
  • 521
ChileProperties
4 months ago
Featured
For Sale Investment Property
  • EUR €1,236,000
CP1002 project of 21 building sites candelaria pucon chile 00

PROJECT: Land Development Opportunity – Candelaria, Pucón, Chile

Candelaria, Pucón, Chile
  • Land
  • 106837
ChileProperties
4 months ago
Featured
Available For Sale Hot Offer Investment Property New
  • €1,168,000
Luxury countryside villa with lush gardens and scenic views.

Casa Santisma Luxury Vineyard Home

  • Country Estate
  • 7 Bedrooms
  • 7 Bathrooms
  • 11000
  • 700
chris VanCise
6 months ago
Featured
For Sale Hot Offer Investment Property New
  • €1,685,000
Modern house with garden and trees in a peaceful neighborhood.

Casa Poem | Exclusive Vineyard Estate in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

44PM+G6 Santa Clara, Guanajuato
  • Country Estate
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 6.5 Bathrooms
  • 12313
  • 510
chris VanCise
6 months ago
Featured
Available For Sale Hot Offer Investment Property New
  • €275,000
Cozy modern living room featuring vintage-style sofas, a rustic coffee table, and decorative accesso.

🌿 Fully Furnished 3BR Home with Private Rooftop & Jacuzzi | Tierradentro San Miguel de Allende

Lib. José Manuel Zavala 2, Fraccionamiento Tierradentro, 37713 San Miguel de Allende, Gto.
  • Cave House, Detached House
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 190
  • 125
chris VanCise
6 months ago
Featured
For Sale Investment Property
  • €1,200,000
Large wooden wine barrels stored in a cellar for aging wine.

FUNCTIONAL WINERY & VINEYARD FOR SALE — HEART OF THE ODOBEȘTI WINE REGION (VRANCEA, ROMANIA)

  • Commercial, Farm, Land, Property, Vineyard
  • 80000
  • 80000
6 months ago

Homesgofast Top Overseas Property Destinations

  • Spain: Discover the charm of coastal towns and vibrant cities like Barcelona and Marbella, including beautiful fincas.
  • France: Find picturesque countryside homes and elegant Parisian apartments.
  • Italy: Experience the allure of Tuscany’s vineyards and the romance of Rome.
  • Portugal: Invest in the thriving property markets of Lisbon and the Algarve.
  • Thailand: Enjoy exotic beachfront properties and bustling city life in Bangkok.
  • Florida: Explore beautiful homes in Miami, Orlando, and the Florida Keys.
  • Cyprus: Discover stunning properties along the Mediterranean coastline.
  • Greece: Find your perfect retreat on islands like Mykonos and Santorini.
  • Turkey: Invest in vibrant cities like Istanbul or coastal gems like Antalya.
  • Bulgaria: Discover affordable properties in Sofia and along the Black Sea coast.
  • Malta: Enjoy the rich history and beautiful landscapes of this Mediterranean gem.

Start your journey to owning a property abroad with Homesgofast.com by searching and find overseas property for sale thousands today. Connecting buyers and sellers since 2002, we provide a reliable and comprehensive platform for all your international property needs. Browse our extensive listings and find your dream property overseas! Your perfect home away from home is just a click away.

 

Why Homesgofast.com

1.Diverse Listings: We feature overseas property for sale from leading destinations, including Barbados, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Thailand, Florida, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Malta, Iceland and many more. From beachfront villas and city apartments to countryside estates and fincas, our listings cater to all tastes and budgets.

2. Direct Access: Connect directly with property owners, experienced agents, and reputable developers..

3.Detailed Property Listings: Each property listing includes high-quality images, comprehensive descriptions, and essential details such as price, location, and amenities. This ensures you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.

4. User-Friendly Search: Our intuitive search features allow you to filter properties by location, price range, property type, and more. Easily find properties that match your specific criteria and preferences.

5. Expert Advice: Our blog and resources section provide valuable insights into the overseas property market, buying guides, legal advice, and tips for making the most of your international property investment.

 

Overseas Property FAQs
What is overseas property?
Overseas property refers to real estate purchased outside your home country. Buyers often purchase international property for lifestyle relocation, holiday homes, investment opportunities or retirement planning.
Can foreigners buy property abroad?
Many countries allow foreign buyers to purchase property, although ownership rules vary. Some markets have restrictions or additional legal requirements, so researching country regulations and working with qualified professionals is recommended.
What costs should I expect when buying overseas property?
Costs may include legal fees, property transfer taxes, registration charges, currency exchange costs and agent commissions depending on the country. Buyers should always review the full purchase costs before committing.
Is it safe to buy property abroad?
Buying property overseas can be safe when proper due diligence is followed. Buyers should verify agents, use independent legal representation and ensure contracts and ownership documents are fully checked before completing a purchase.
Which countries are popular for overseas property buyers?
Popular destinations include Spain, Portugal, France, Cyprus, Dubai, Thailand and Caribbean locations. Buyers often compare lifestyle, taxation, accessibility and investment potential when choosing a country.
How do I contact agents or sellers on HomesGoFast?
Each property listing includes direct enquiry options allowing buyers to contact agents or developers. You can browse overseas property listings and send enquiries directly through the platform.

Continue exploring overseas property opportunities or browse properties by country to start your international property search..

Overseas Property Blog

Read Homesgofast.com articles guides and information to help you make the right choices when it comes to buying overseas property

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